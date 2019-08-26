Somalia: Security Minister Presides Over Key Security Meeting in Dhusamareb

26 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The minister of internal security for the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Abukar Islow is holding talks with security personnel and local officials in Dhusamareb town.

The security in and around the administrative capital of Galmudug, Dhusamareb has been heightened on Sunday.

Extra Federal security agencies have been deployed ahead of the regional reconciliation meeting in the city scheduled in forthcoming days.

Delegates and representatives from various groups from the state have already gathered in Dhusamareb ahead of the crucial conference.

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre is expected to attend the opening ceremony.

The office of the Prime Minister in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Federal Affairs called for a reconciliation meeting among various communities living in Galmudug state last month in an effort to resolve differences ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.

An agreement between the Federal government and Ahlu Suna leadership paved the way for the integration of local forces into the Somali National Army.

The local forces were biometrically registered before undergoing Qatari sponsored capacity building.

The deal also included the full takeover of security by Somali government forces in the Galmudug state which was already implemented.

