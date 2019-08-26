South Africa: 'Very Plausible' That Gavin Watson Was Trying to Flee Country When He Died - Angelo Agrizzi

Photo: Supplied
The scene of the crash where Gavin Watson died.
26 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Corruption-accused former COO of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi has said that it is "very plausible" that his recently deceased former boss Gavin Watson may have been trying to flee the country when he died on Monday.

News24 earlier reported that it had seen a copy of the Germiston mortuary's registry that lists Gavin Joseph Watson, aged 71-years old, as the deceased of Monday morning's horrific car accident at OR Tambo International Airport.

According to a law enforcement officer, who did not wish to be named, the crash occurred at 05:05, on the road leading up to the drop-off point at the airport.

It is understood that the vehicle collided with the pillar of a bridge after he allegedly lost control. The officer described the scene as "horrific".

"I just heard the news now. Shame. It's tragic hey," said Agrizzi as he spoke to Tumisang Ndlovu on POWER FM.

Asked if he felt that the truth would now never be known about the controversial businessman and his role in alleged state capture, Agrizzi said Watson had never rebutted the testimony he had given at the state capture inquiry.

"But yes, it's very sad that he passed on. I mean for his family, for his kids, for his grandchildren. My condolences to them."

Asked about public speculation that Watson was attempting to flee the country and justice, Agrizzi said he had heard there were stories alleging that.

"If you consider the charges that would come against him, I mean, it would be very plausible," he said.

News24 earlier reported that the deceased former CEO of embattled Bosasa/African Global Operations was due to testify at an inquiry into his tax affairs on Tuesday.

"My heart goes out to the family and that, but what he did was wrong, and he's probably having to answer for it right now," Agrizzi concluded.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Public Protector vs South African President Court Battle Looms
Is Secret Recording Proof that Zuma Did Bosasa's Bidding?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.