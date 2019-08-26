Africa: Cycling - Areruya, Mugisha Vie for ITT Honours At All-Africa Games

26 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Joseph Areruya and Moise Mugisha will be looking to win Rwanda's second cycling medal - and third overall - when they take part in the elite men's Individual Time Trial (ITT) contest on Monday.

The duo, along with Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo and Didier Munyaneza, claimed bronze in Team Time Trial (TTT) over the weekend.

In the ITT competition, the riders are set to race against the clock on a distance of 40.4km in Rabat, Morocco.

After Monday's ITT, Rwanda's full quartet will be back to action on Thursday with the elite men's main road race.

At the two-week-long multidiscipline competitions, which started August 16, Olivier Ntagengwa and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu were the first Rwandans to win medals after finishing third in men's beach volleyball last Wednesday.

Besides cycling and beach volleyball, Rwanda is also represented in athletics.

Noel Hitimana competes in men's 10,000 meters on Monday, while Marthe Yankurije will be making her debut, in the All-Africa Games, in women's 10,000 meters on Thursday.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.