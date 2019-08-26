Africa: Cycling - Areruya, Mugisha Vie for ITT Honours At All-Africa Games

Joseph Areruya and Moise Mugisha will be looking to win Rwanda's second cycling medal - and third overall - when they take part in the elite men's Individual Time Trial (ITT) contest on Monday.

The duo, along with Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo and Didier Munyaneza, claimed bronze in Team Time Trial (TTT) over the weekend.

In the ITT competition, the riders are set to race against the clock on a distance of 40.4km in Rabat, Morocco.

After Monday's ITT, Rwanda's full quartet will be back to action on Thursday with the elite men's main road race.

At the two-week-long multidiscipline competitions, which started August 16, Olivier Ntagengwa and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu were the first Rwandans to win medals after finishing third in men's beach volleyball last Wednesday.

Besides cycling and beach volleyball, Rwanda is also represented in athletics.

Noel Hitimana competes in men's 10,000 meters on Monday, while Marthe Yankurije will be making her debut, in the All-Africa Games, in women's 10,000 meters on Thursday.

