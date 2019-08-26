Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - World Tour Winners Hail Rwanda for 'Flawless' Hospitality

26 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The Japanese duo of Kensuke Shoji and Masato Kurasaka, who clinched the 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, have said that they experienced flawless hospitality during the tournament and tipped Rwanda for the ability to organize bigger competitions.

The event concluded Saturday after four action-packed days at the Pearl Beach, in Rubavu District.

Billed as the world's second-biggest beach volleyball tournament after the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Rwanda is the first African country to host the World Tour since its inaugural edition in 1989.

"The most important element has been the level of fair play exhibited in the tournament, on and off the court. Even when we beat home teams, the locals cheered us on," explained Kurasaka.

Kensuke and Kurasaka clinched the title in men's category after overcoming Denmark of Nicolay Houmann and Jacob Stormly 2-1 (12-21, 21-17 and 17-15) in the final.

"Rwanda has the ability to host other (bigger) competitions," said Kensuke.

In the meantime, the women section's gold medals went to the Netherlands' Van Drie Reinders and Iris Reinders after running winners over Danish pair of Signe Zibrandtsen and Cecile Olsen in straight sets, 21-17 and 23-21, in the title decider.

Charlotte Nzayisenga and Judith Hakizimana, who finished fourth in women's category, were the best home team. The duo lost to England's Victoria Palmer and Jessica Grimson in the third-place game.

