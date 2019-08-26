Tunisia: Tourism Revenue Up 46% As of August 20 (BCT)

Tunis/Tunisia — Cumulative tourism receipts grew 46 percent as of August 20, to almost 3.5 billion dinars, compared to 2.4 billion dinars in the same period last year, says the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Indeed, tourist arrivals posted an increase of 12.8%, until August 10, compared to the same period of last year, to 5.438 million tourists, according to statistics provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts a few days ago.

The BCT has reported in its daily monetary and financial indicators, published on its website, the rise, also, cumulative labor income, which rose from 2.6 billion dinars until August 20, 2018, to nearly 3 billion dinars in same period in 2019, which corresponds to an increase of 15%.

As a result, net foreign currency reserves improved considerably reaching 17.5 billion dinars, or 98 days of import, as of August 23, 2019, against 70 days of import in 2018.