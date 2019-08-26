Malawi: HRDC Backs Down From Malawi Airport, Border Protests - Hit With K0.5bn Demos Damage Claim

26 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

The civil society organisations (CSO) groups under the banner Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) called off planned demonstration at the country's airports and border crossings which was to start Monday to Friday to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign after the court ordered a ban.

HRDC and opposition parties are behind the protests against the disputed May elections, which saw President Peter Mutharika re-elected.

High Court Judge Jack N'riva on Friday granted an order sought by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to ban the protest actions at the country's international airports and border crossings.

HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence said they would abide by the court decision and the protestors will not close down frontiers.

But Trapence said they will keep protesting until Ansah, who is also a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal resigns for allegedly presiding over an electoral process marred by irregularities in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

"We can assure Malawians is that the battle [to demand Ansah resigns] is still on," Trapence said. "The constitution guarantees the right to demonstration."

The week which was expected to be dominated with fresh post-election demonstrations aimed at shutting down key transport hubs, on Monday started relatively calm and business is as usual.

HRDC is planning demonstrations from Wednesday to Friday this week to be followed by a "two million march" in the four cities of Mzuzu, Zomba, Lilongwe and Blantyre on September 5 this year.

Thousands of Malawians have taken to the streets of various cities in recent months to protest the results of the May 21 elections, in which Mutharika was declared winner with 38.67 percent of the vote.

The Constitutional Court is currently hearing a case brought by the opposition to have the election results annulled over irregularities.

Meanwhile, some individuals whose property was damaged in the course of the anti-Ansah demonstrations held on June 20, July 4 and July 5 have dragged to court HRDC and human rights activist for damages to property worth K545 802 450.

The 26 claimants, through lawyer Chancy Gondwe, claim their property and business merchandise were damaged or looted by demonstrators.

Among the people who have lodged a complaint are Joe Thomas Nyirongo (first clamant) who claims to have lost property worth K105 million. The property includes Aunt Tine Lodge and Stone House Lodge.

Dennis Moyo also claims in the summons that property worth K150 million was damaged at his house during the demonstrations.

The respondents in the case are HDRC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo, his deputy Gift Trapence, Billy Mayaya, Masauko Thawe, Madalitso Banda, Thoko Mapemba and Beatrice Moyo, with the eighth defendant being HRDC.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi also said government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) will claim for damages to property from HRDC.

Dausi directed the MDAs to obtain expert reports on the value of losses and damages and estimated costs for inclusion in the legal claim.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.