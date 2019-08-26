Malawi and India Sign Pact On E-Network Project

26 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi and India have on Monday August 26 2019 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou on e-VBAB Network Project for Malawi, in New Delhi.

High Commissionerfor Malawi to India, George Mkondiwa, signed the MoU on behalf of the Ministry of Information, Civic Education, Communication and Technology, Government of Malawi and Kamendra Kumar, Director of Telecommunications Consultants India Limited signed on behalf of the Government of India.

The main objective of the e-VBAB Network Project, which will run for five years, is to assist Malawi in capacity building in education and health.

Under the project, education services will be provided through a specially developed web-based platform in the participating Universities in Malawi.

Malawi has been included in the e- VBAB Network Project following successful completion of the initial Pan African e-Network project under which many students were trained and qualified in many disciplines with certificates, bachelors and master's Degrees offered by Indian Universities.

