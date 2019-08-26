Malawi: MP Kalitendere Who Unseated Atupele, Joins DPP - Says Udf Leader Failed in Machinga North East

The atmosphere at Chaka Ground, Malundani Headquarters in Machinga North East constituency was pregnant with ecstasy and jubilation on Sunday after the area's law-maker, Ajilu Kalitendere who floored United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi during May elections as an independent candidate announced that he has joined governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

T/A Kapoloma (far right), Chiwalo on the middle and Nyambi at the rally as MP joins DPP

Clad in a dark blue suit, Kalitendere who boasted of vast experience in all areas including politics, said his decision follows the chiefs'request to join the blue-camp so that he can transform the area which remained deserted for years.

"My aim is to facelift this area. As you can see, for the past 15 years, our former MP failed to bring tangible developments in this area such as schools, health facilities, bridges, electricity, portable water among others. Therefore, I would like to have all these come," he explained

The law-maker said when the chiefs approached him to join the party, he did not hesitate because he knew he would achieve more if he can be on the ruling side.

Traditional Authority (T/A) Kapoloma expressed happiness that the MP succumbed their proposal.

"We are happy today because one of our son whom we entrusted with our votes to change this area has accepted our call. We wish him well and also indicate our total support so that together we convert this area," said the influential chief.

His counterpart, Senior Chief Nyambi said the chiefs had no any other choice apart from requesting Kalitendere to delve into DPP because they are in a mission of reclaiming the many developments the area has been starved of.

"Our area has been lagging behind development. Just fancy! We only have one Community Day Secondary School (CDSS)-Malundani CDSS against many children from four T/As. Is this on? No! Hence, our idea of approaching the parliamentarian to bail us out from the dungeon," he said.

"We believe with the MP joining the ruling party the area will change," he pointed out.

In his welcoming remarks, DPP eastern region governor Julius Pipe congratulated the MP and the chiefs, saying their decision will certainly pay them off.

"DPP is the home of development. We promise to give support to Honourable Kalitendere in all avenues to see to it that the area registers development," he assured.