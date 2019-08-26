Mozambique: Resettlement Town Inaugurated in Tete

Maputo — The governor of the western Mozambican province of Tete, Paulo Auade, on Saturday officially inaugurated the resettlement town for the Cassoca community, in Marara district, which is currently housing 124 families.

These are the first of a total of 289 families, who must be resettled from the area granted to the Indian company Jindal Africa, for its coal mine.

Resettlement of these families was expected since coal mining began, in the Chirodzi area, in 2013. The lengthy delay caused great concern on health grounds, since the families to be resettled were forced to breathe air laden with coal dust.

The government obliged the Indian company to pay rent for houses away from the mine while the resettlement town was being built.

"We recognise there has been a delay in building the houses, but what is important is that the families have now begun to be transferred to this place", said Auade. He blamed the delay partly on the fall in coal prices, but also on the inertia shown by Jindal.

The problem was solved, he added, thanks to the collaboration of the commission set up by the resettled families. A dialogue was established which led to consensus between the company management and the families.

"It was proved that dialogue is the best way of solving differences", said the Governor. "If other problems arise, you should prioritise dialogue, just as you did in the question of building these houses".

He said the government had also put pressure on Jindal to speed up construction of the resettlement town. He urged those resettled to look after their new homes, so that they will also serve their children and grandchildren. "We also want this town to be a model, free of crime", Auade added. "We should live in harmony".

The director of Jindal Africa, Rajendra Kumar, promised that the remaining 165 houses will be completed by November.

"We recognise that there were some situations which delayed the building of the houses, but, with the suggestions of the communities and of the government, we have managed to speed up the work, so that 124 houses have been completed", he said. "The other 165 are at the concluding phase".

"This resettlement project is one of the best in Tete province", he claimed. "We are committed to the communities for their development".

Kumar said that each house cost 45,000 US dollars, and so, for the 124 already built, Jindal had paid 5.58 million dollars. The resettlement town has also been equipped with a school, a health centre, water sources and a police post.