South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Notes Constitutional Court's Judgement On Backlog of Claims of Labour Tenants

26 August 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Thoko Didiza notes the Constitutional Court's judgement on the matter of the appointment of a special master by the Land Claims Court on backlog of claims of labour tenants

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms. Thoko Didiza (MP), notes and respects the Constitutional Court's judgment on the appeal brought by the applicants on the matter of the appointment of a Special master by the Land Claims Court on the backlog of claims of the Labour Tenants seeking access to land and security of tenure .

The Minister is still in a process of carefully studying the judgment and thereafter, she will seek legal advice on how to comply adequately with the apex court's judgment. The Minister is mindful of the constitutional obligation that an order or decision issued by a court binds all persons and organs of state to which it applies.

Issued by: Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

