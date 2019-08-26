South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Hands Over New House to Georgedale Elder, 27 Aug

press release

This Tuesday, 27 August, Hammarsdale will welcome the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, as he hands over the keys of a new house to Mrs Khumalo, an elderly lady living in Georgedale.

Dr Mkhize was on the election campaign trail earlier this year in the lead up to the ANC Manifesto launch rally when he visited Georgedale, and found Mrs. Khumalo living in a dilapidated house. When his pictures emerged on social media, they drew criticism against the ANC leadership. However Fikile Mbalula, in his capacity as ANC election head, came out in Dr Mkhize's defense saying it's important for the ruling party to visit the poor so it can see how it can help.

At 8 am on Tuesday morning, Dr Mkhize will be accompanied by donors from the International Organisation for Relief, Welfare and Development. Mr Sheik Walid Al Saad, who heads IROSA, will accompany Dr Mkhize as well as the ANC Councilor, Cllr. S'bu Ngcongo.

Dr Mkhize is known for his deep regard of elders. He has honoured his commitment to assisting Mrs Khumalo. "I am deeply grateful and honored for the assistance of Mr Sheik Walid Al Saad and his team. We could not allow an Elder to live under those conditions and the sponsors did not hesitate to come on board."

Just a few weeks ago, in Ulundi, Dr Mkhize presided over the opening of the Pixely ka Isaka ka Seme House and handed the keys to Dr Seme's only surviving daughter Theresa Ziphi ka Isaka ka Seme.

