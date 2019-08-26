South Africa: High Visibility Operation Conducted in Steysnburg

press release

Members of Burgersdorp and Steynsburg SAPS, formed part of a Sub Cluster Operation that was held at Steynsburg from 19:00 up until 23:00 on Sunday, 25 August 2019.

The crime prevention activities included visits to shops where ID documents were confiscated. Liquor outlets were issued with compliance notices and several people stop and searched. During the search conducted, dangerous weapons were confiscated.

The Deputy Cluster Commander, Colonel Mpho Rabela commended the members on the good work during the weekend that is our busy time. The enhanced police visibility will prevent contact crimes that increase with liquor abuse and the carrying of dangerous weapons.