South Africa: High Visibility Operation Conducted in Steysnburg

25 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of Burgersdorp and Steynsburg SAPS, formed part of a Sub Cluster Operation that was held at Steynsburg from 19:00 up until 23:00 on Sunday, 25 August 2019.

The crime prevention activities included visits to shops where ID documents were confiscated. Liquor outlets were issued with compliance notices and several people stop and searched. During the search conducted, dangerous weapons were confiscated.

The Deputy Cluster Commander, Colonel Mpho Rabela commended the members on the good work during the weekend that is our busy time. The enhanced police visibility will prevent contact crimes that increase with liquor abuse and the carrying of dangerous weapons.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.