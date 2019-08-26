South Africa: Safa President Mourns Journalist Kekana

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan has paid tribute to the late SABC sports analyst and anchor David Kekana who passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday, 25 August 2019.

He was 47.

Kekana's family confirmed on Monday that the seasoned journalist who had been with SABC for 18 years, passed away on Sunday after losing battle with diabetes.

Dr Jordaan said he was devastated when he heard the news of Kekana's passing on.

"It is a sad and difficult moment for football to experience another loss of a journalist who gave many years of service to football through the SABC. Kekana contributed a lot in making sure the 2010 FIFA World Cup was a resounding success.

This is sad because not long ago, we buried his colleague and friend Mzimasi Mgebisa. These are young individuals who are supposed to be the leaders of tomorrow," said Dr Jordaan.

The SAFA President said he had scheduled to go and visit Kekana at hospital last week but his family put that on hold as his condition had deteriorated.

"Our sincere condolences to his family, his colleagues at the SABC and entire football fraternity. This is a huge loss, not only here in South Africa, David was a brand across the African continent. May his soul Rest In Peace," added Dr Jordaan.