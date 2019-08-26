Sudan: Saudi Ambassador Extends Humanitarian Assistance to People Affected by floods

Khartoum — Ambassador of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Sudan, Hassan bin Ali Jaafer paid visit to areas of Wad Ramli and Jaili, in Khartoum North which were affected recent floods.

Ambassador Jaafer extended considerable size of support in form of tents, carpets food stuff and launching a health camp to meet needs of the affected people.

The people of Wad Ramli and Jaili , in their part, thanked the Saudi ambassador for his visit and affirmed that the continued support extended by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sudan show its noble stance towards Sudanese people.