Namibia: Vera Adrian Wins Bronze for Namibia

26 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

RABAT - Namibia's female cyclist Vera Adrian won the country's fifth medal at the African Games on Monday in the Women's Individual Time Trial (ITT) final that was held in the town of Benslimane, Morocco.

Adrian who is the only female representing Team Namibia in the cycling event clocked a time of 48 minutes and 34 second (48:34) in a 14-kilometre route that had two loops to make 28km.

The Namibian rider paced herself on the flat routes of Benslimane to beat strong competitors from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Algeria.

The women's ITT was won by Ashleigh Pasio of South Africa in a time of 38:16 minutes followed by her teammate Zanri Rossouw who came second in a time of 40:12 minutes.

Adrian's medal is the fifth in cycling, the only sport code that has won medals for the country at the championships thus far.

Tristan de Lange won two gold medals for team Namibia during the Men's Mountain Bike event and Mountain Bike Marathon at the VTT Sports Centre in Benslimane while his teammate Alex Miller won a silver and bronze medal in the same events.

Team Namibia's cyclists will still compete in the road race to be held on Wednesday for women and Thursday for men in the same town of Benslimane. - Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.