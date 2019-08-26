Namibia: Vera Adrian Wins Bronze for Namibia

RABAT - Namibia's female cyclist Vera Adrian won the country's fifth medal at the African Games on Monday in the Women's Individual Time Trial (ITT) final that was held in the town of Benslimane, Morocco.

Adrian who is the only female representing Team Namibia in the cycling event clocked a time of 48 minutes and 34 second (48:34) in a 14-kilometre route that had two loops to make 28km.

The Namibian rider paced herself on the flat routes of Benslimane to beat strong competitors from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Algeria.

The women's ITT was won by Ashleigh Pasio of South Africa in a time of 38:16 minutes followed by her teammate Zanri Rossouw who came second in a time of 40:12 minutes.

Adrian's medal is the fifth in cycling, the only sport code that has won medals for the country at the championships thus far.

Tristan de Lange won two gold medals for team Namibia during the Men's Mountain Bike event and Mountain Bike Marathon at the VTT Sports Centre in Benslimane while his teammate Alex Miller won a silver and bronze medal in the same events.

Team Namibia's cyclists will still compete in the road race to be held on Wednesday for women and Thursday for men in the same town of Benslimane. - Nampa