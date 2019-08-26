Malawi: Foundation Commits to Promote Girls' Rights to Achieve Their Dreams

One of the non-governmental organisations in the country known as Foundation for Girls Leadership (F4GL) says, it is committed to promote rights for the girls in order for them to realise their dreams.

Mable Banda: F4GL devoted to advocate laws and policies that safeguard girls' rights Some girls after participating in the leadership training

F4GL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Memory Banda said that her organisation is dedicated to promote girls' rights, as one way of empowering them to achieve their desired goals.

"Our organisation is devoted to advocate laws and policies that safeguard girls' rights and also promote safe and conducive environment for adolescent girls to complete their education," Banda said.

She added that, they also provide leadership skills and other opportunities to young girls in order for them to realise their potential.

The CEO also said that, girls have potential to make a difference in their communities; hence her organisation gives space and platform for girls to explore their potential and abilities of being leaders in their society.

F4GL is implementing a project dubbed 'Empower Her: The Power to Lead' with support from Freedom Fund.

Recently, the organisation conducted girls' leadership training in Lilongwe where girls from various institutions including; secondary schools and universities were groomed in leadership skills.

According to Banda who is also a founder of F4GL, their vision is to create environment that respects the rights of girls by giving them equal opportunities including leadership positions.

"We envision a society where girls are equally represented in all levels of leadership and where every girl is valued, has opportunities to engage and is equipped to make important decisions about her life to reach her full potential," she said.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Lucy Bandazi commended F4GL, saying that its initiative would help to empower girls and young women to become responsible citizens of the country.

"Female leaders play an important role in the country. We have seen that women are able to make independent decisions and actively participate in their own communities. Such women also play a greater role in the empowerment of women and girls.

"In additional Girls who are empowered are able to go to school and complete their education and this help them to get decent work and as a result break the vicious cycle of poverty, for this reason as the ministry we are happy with the job that Foundation for Girls Leadership is doing towards empowering girls and young women", said Bandazi.

The PRO said that, F4GL initiative would also help Malawi to be on the right path to achieve the SDGs especially SDG number 5.