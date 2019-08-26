Botswana: Vote Wisely Vote BDP - Masisi

Digawana — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, has appealed to Batswana to vote wisely by voting for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in order to secure the country's future.

He said there was need to lure more people to vote for his party to continue transforming the country.

Speaking at the launch of BDP Mmathethe/Molapowabojang prospective parliamentary candidate, Dr Edwin Dikoloti and 10 prospective council candidates in Digawana on August 22, Dr Masisi said it would be wise to vote BDP, noting that, his party was founded primarily to build future.

He also noted that the BDP understood the importance of consultation, hence continuing to come up with bills and policies intended to uplift lives.

He underscored the need to vote for all BDP parliamentary and council candidates so that collectively they could continue on this transformation exercise.

Furthermore, President Masisi noted that he used his international trips to sell Botswana to the outside world as well as lure investors.

He called on constituents to vote for Dr Dikoloti and the prospective council candidates so that he could continue improving the economy.

He commended BDP veteran, Mr Peter Siele and Mmathethe/Molapowabojang outgoing Member of Parliament, Dr Alfred Madigele, for uniting and working with the parliamentary candidate.

He said even though they lost the constituency primary elections at different times, they still selflessly dedicated their time to supporting the current candidate. He said the duo were a true reflection of cooperation and tolerance, which the BDP stood for.

For his part, Mr Siele said they were working hard and he was optimistic that BDP will win the constituency come general election.

He dismissed claims that the party was old and past its sell-by date, saying they still had the strength to develop the country further. He said even though unemployment was a challenge, President

Masisi continued to lure investors to Botswana to create jobs.

Mr Siele urged Batswana to vote for Dr Masisi through BDP candidates so that together they could continue to bring developments to the country.

Former Kanye North MP, Mr Kentse Rammidi, reiterated the need to vote for Dr Dikoloti and prospective council candidates.

He said Botswana needed a transformational economy that could create jobs and only the BDP could achieve that.

"As BDP we are experienced transformers of the economy. We started with minerals to transform Botswana to an upper middle economy and we are banking on young people to transform this country to a high economy," Mr Rammidi said.

Dr Dikoloti said he had been consulting with constituents and was ready to act on their needs.

He, therefore, appealed to them to vote for him so that he could represent their interest in Parliament.

Dr Dikoloti said the BDP manifesto wanted Batswana to be participants in their economy rather than being spectators.

