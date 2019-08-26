Tanzania: Newly Elected Tccia President Promises Reforms

TANZANIA Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) newly elected President Paul Koyi has promised strategic and institutional reforms to improve members' performance and contribute to the country's industrialisation drive.

"Industrialisation is the national agenda... as a key stakeholder, TCCIA has a major role to play to make the drive realistic and achievable," he said.

TCCIA convened an extra-ordinary meeting in Dar es Salaam over the weekend to elect the new leader following the death of former President Ndibalema Mayanja.

"We have to work hard and support the government in realising the national dream of industrialising the economy in the next few years. Both TCCIA members and employees must deliver to the best of our abilities to make industrialisation realistic," said Mr Koyi.

He said the chamber will closely work with the government in attracting foreign investors and mobilising domestic investors to invest in various areas in expediting industrialisation.

"Thanks for electing me as TCCIA President. I will not let you down... I will do my best to meet TCCIA and national goals," said Koyi shortly after being elected to the top position.

He announced plans to reactivate TCCIA business councils countrywide-from the district to national levels-and address challenges facing the business community in the country as well as establish strong links and networks that will connect the chamber to other international partners.

Mr Koyi commended President John Magufuli for his bold moves to create favourable and investor-friendly environment, hinting that TCCIA is backing the head of state's spearheaded industrial economy and self-reliance drive.

He also congratulated Dr Magufuli for assuming Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairmanship, advising Tanzanians to remain alert and grab business opportunity in the 16-nation regional bloc.

Four businesspersons vied for TCCIA top seat, with Mr Koyi scoring 80 votes. Other contestants with their votes in brackets are Octavian Mshilu (30), Julius Kaijage (one) and Martin Gabone (zero).

A total of 114 TCCIA members from across the country participated to the chamber election to fill the post left vacant by the former president who died in June last year. Turkey Business Chamber in Tanzania (TICARET) Chairman Suleyman Hamad said trade and business relations between the two countries have improved in the last two years, adding that the two councils were still working hard to expand their business in various areas.

"We will continue to put up strategies to attract Turkish investors to Tanzania and plans are underway for international Tanzania-Turkey exhibitions that will allow business people from the two countries to interact, exchange notes and expand their business connections," he said.

TCCIA was established in 1988 under the government support to strengthen the private sector.

Establishment of TCCIA was an important move from centralised, planned economy to a more open, mixed economy giving full scope to privately owned enterprises and farms.