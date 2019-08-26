Tanzania: TFF Salutes Yanga, Azam, Malindi After Sailing Through

THE President of Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Wallace Karia has commended the victories stamped by Young Africans and Azam FC in the CAF level tournaments which saw them sail through to the first round.

Yanga, the Tanzanian envoys in CAF Champions League advanced after defeating Township Rollers of Botswana on 2-1 aggregate victory while Azam saw off Fasil Kenema of Ethiopia with 3-2 aggregate victory.

Isles envoys in the CAF Confederation Cup, Malindi eliminated Mogadishu City by 1-0 at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Saturday.

Karia, through a statement issued by TFF information officer Clif- ford Ndimbo, said three teams have done Tanzania a proud by winning their crucial matches.

Losing a crucial match to Yan- ga deeply annoyed Township Rollers coach Thomas Trucha, who however said said he is proud of the effort of his team.

"After the match I went to the dressing room to thank the players for their effort. We applied our tactics, especially in the second half where we had told the team to relax, be patient, and wait for the right chance. We had chances and we also had a penalty.

Unfortunately we did not take our chances, while Yanga took advantage of their set piece and scored; They did not have clear chances and if you look overall over the two legs there were times we had the advantage but we did not get the result.

Teenage (Tumisang Ore- bonye), is a young striker, we are working with him every day, I am speaking to him and you need games like this to gain more experience and we will keep working together until we get the goals," Trucha said.

Yanga's next opponents are Zesco of Zambia who un- WALLACE Karia der their former Head Coach, George Lwandamina, while Malindi are pitted against Al Masry of Egypt in the Confed- eration Cup.

Meanwhile, Azam FC coach Etienne Ndayiragije said his team won and advanced after carefully studying Fasil Kenema during the first leg match in Ethiopia fortnight ago.

Speaking at Chamazi Complex in Dar es Salaam after Azam registered a 3-1 victory over the Ethiopians, Ndayiragije also lauded his striking force for a formidable performance as it was through them his team fired home three goals against one converted by the visitors.

"We thank God for posi- tive results today. We saw the way Kenema played the last game and came up with good plan to win the second leg.

I am very happy with the performance of my striking force because they did their best to score three goals, despite losing more chances," said the Burundian national.

Also echoed comments after the game, Fasil Kenema Head Coach, Sayoum Kedebe said they didn't win because they failed to deal with pressure from Azam players and their supporters.

"Today we played better than the first leg but Azam put us under the pressure especially in the first 20 minutes. We conceded two goals but when we got one. After all, I wish Azam good luck in the next round.

Azam FC beat Fasil Kenema of Ethiopia 3-1 at Chamazi Complex in a Total CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg in Dar es Salaam to reach the last 16 of the second tier competition.

A brace from Ivorian- import, Richard Djodi and another goal from Zambian striker, Obrey Chirwa were enough for Azam to seal crucial home victory and prog- ress 3-2 aggregate.

The classy performance from Djodi gave Azam a reason to smile when he doubled the lead in the 32nd minute with a superb free-kick that left Kenema goalie, Samake Mickel puzzled.

The homers continue to storm the Kenema goal in search of more goals and finally got the third through Chirwa on 58 minutes with an effort from close range.