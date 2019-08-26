Tanzania: Severe Traffic Laws Underway

26 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

HOME affairs ministry is reviewing traffic laws to give them more teeth to pin down errant drivers and reduce road accidents.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Engineer Hamad Masauni, speaking at an award giving ceremony for 2019 Road Safety Drawing Competition winners here over the weekend, said the amended regulations, if implemented, are expected to control 'bodaboda' riders who have been largely violating the traffic laws and causing accidents.

This award ceremony culminates Puma Energy's road safety programme in Zanzibar. The programme entailed road safety training to over five primary schools through the local organisation-New Vision consortium trainers.

Over 6500 school children, including disabled were trained on the best ways of using roads by different models, including road safety drawing competition.

"There is importance for Tanzanians in Zanzibar to continue getting education on road safety to avoid accidents," said the deputy minister. Puma Energy through its road safety partner trained 13 trainers from New Vision consortium who in turn facilitated training to the primary schools.

The beneficiary schools are Mwembeshauri, Kisiwandui, Jang'ombe, Nyerere and Mkunazini. During the ceremony, Mkunazini primary school walked away with 4m/- cash prize after emerging the overall winner.

The Road Safety Programme in Zanzibar is the continuation of the road safety campaign that Puma Energy Tanzania Ltd started in 2013 in Tanzania mainland.

In the mainland, the programme has so far reached over 100,000 students in 80 schools in six regions.

This year's campaign involves over 30 primary schools in the country, the five schools in Zanzibar being among them.

Puma Energy Tanzania Managing Director Dominic Dhanah said the company decided to embark on the campaigns in Zanzibar because the Island has recently experienced rapid increase of people, number of vehicles and social activities, thanks to its robust tourism industry.

The increase poses a serious risk to pupil's safety while going and coming back from schools.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.