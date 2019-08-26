Tanzania: Severe Traffic Laws Underway

HOME affairs ministry is reviewing traffic laws to give them more teeth to pin down errant drivers and reduce road accidents.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Engineer Hamad Masauni, speaking at an award giving ceremony for 2019 Road Safety Drawing Competition winners here over the weekend, said the amended regulations, if implemented, are expected to control 'bodaboda' riders who have been largely violating the traffic laws and causing accidents.

This award ceremony culminates Puma Energy's road safety programme in Zanzibar. The programme entailed road safety training to over five primary schools through the local organisation-New Vision consortium trainers.

Over 6500 school children, including disabled were trained on the best ways of using roads by different models, including road safety drawing competition.

"There is importance for Tanzanians in Zanzibar to continue getting education on road safety to avoid accidents," said the deputy minister. Puma Energy through its road safety partner trained 13 trainers from New Vision consortium who in turn facilitated training to the primary schools.

The beneficiary schools are Mwembeshauri, Kisiwandui, Jang'ombe, Nyerere and Mkunazini. During the ceremony, Mkunazini primary school walked away with 4m/- cash prize after emerging the overall winner.

The Road Safety Programme in Zanzibar is the continuation of the road safety campaign that Puma Energy Tanzania Ltd started in 2013 in Tanzania mainland.

In the mainland, the programme has so far reached over 100,000 students in 80 schools in six regions.

This year's campaign involves over 30 primary schools in the country, the five schools in Zanzibar being among them.

Puma Energy Tanzania Managing Director Dominic Dhanah said the company decided to embark on the campaigns in Zanzibar because the Island has recently experienced rapid increase of people, number of vehicles and social activities, thanks to its robust tourism industry.

The increase poses a serious risk to pupil's safety while going and coming back from schools.