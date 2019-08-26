Tanzania: Support JPM to Energize Him Continue Serving Tanzanians, Speaker Tells Nationals

26 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Moshi

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai has asked Tanzanians to continue supporting President Dr John Pombe Magufuli (JPM), in order to give him strength and confidence in serving the nation.

Mr Ndugai made the appeal in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson, during an indoor symposium organized by the Women Wing of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (UWT), in Kilimanjaro Region over the weekend.

The symposium organized by the UWT was to congratulate President Magufuli for implementing effectively the ruling CCM's 2015 election manifesto in the past four years.

"The President has done wonders in serving this country, what we should do now is give him our full support, so that he continues with the good job in collaboration with his subordinates," he said, adding, that by doing the President would be more energized to keep on serving the nation.

Mr Ndugai noted that President Magufuli gives women priority in the leadership sector in both the Government and the ruling CCM, by entrusting them to head different sectors including the ministerial posts.

"As far as the implementation of the 2015 election manifesto is concerned, three quarters of the manifesto have been implemented, where most of them are those which touched and addressed directly challenges facing women in their daily lives in one way or the other," he added.

The Speaker said that the areas, which included the agricultural sector, have realized improvement to enable women to produce more agricultural products, and increase their incomes.

The list also included improvement in the water sector, which saves women from spending most of their times walking long distances to fetch clean and safe water.

However, he called upon government officials countrywide in all levels of administration to set aside time and explain to the public the good work the State has continued to do implement projects in their midst, saying: "You should not solely depend on national leaders within the government and the ruling party to do the work."

Earlier, the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Mr Omar Mgumba said that the government had disbursed more than 2bn/- to facilitate irrigation projects in Kilimanjaro Region, with the intention of also improving agricultural produce in the area.

"In Kilimanjaro region 85,000 hectares of land is under irrigation that is 18 percent of 475,000 hectares suitable for irrigation countrywide", he said, adding, that the government had also facilitated the availability of more than 2,000 litres of pesticides to curb pests' challenge facing the farmers so as to increase food production.

