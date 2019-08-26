Tanzania: AfDB Embraces Kiswahili

... resolves to publish all documents in the widespread language

AFRICAN Development Bank (AfDB) has resolved to use Kiswahili in all its documents to enable majority people to read and understand the bank operations.

"We have decided in the bank that all our documents will now be produced in Kiswahili to give Kiswahili speakers an opportunity to acquire knowledge on the bank's activities that aim at lifting them from poverty," AfDB President Dr Akinwumi Adesina said recently.

Dr Adesina was speaking to the 'Daily News' in an interview on the sidelines of the 39th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Dar es Salaam last week.

"If our people are Kiswahili speakers why shouldn't we then produce our documents in the language they can read and understand? We want everybody in the street to acquire more knowledge of the bank's activities using their language," he added.

The president said there is no magic in development, insisting that everybody must understand the documents using the language, which they are familiar with to acquire the right and full knowledge.

"For us at AfDB, at all our documents at the African Economic Outlook published annually are produced in English and French. Other languages for which the documents are produced are Hausa and Arabic.

"We should be proud of our languages, we have to be proud of our roots, we have to be proud of our identity," emphasised the AfDB president.

The AfDB move comes amid the SADC declaration of Kiswahili as its fourth official language after English, French and Portuguese.

The decision was reached at the just concluded SADC Summit that brought together heads of state and government from the development community's member states.

The outgoing SADC Chairman and Namibian President Dr Hage Geingob announced the decision before he handed over the chairmanship to Tanzania's President John Magufuli, saying ministers from the community's member states had deliberated on the language as one of the official tools of communication in the region.

Furthermore, effective next year, South African schools will teach Kiswahili language, making it the first African language outside South Africa to be offered in class.

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) on Tuesday welcomed the SADC adoption of Kiswahili as its fourth official language of communication.

The Board Chairperson David Maahlamela described Kiswahili as an impeccable point of departure in safeguarding integrative multilingualism inclusive of indigenous languages.