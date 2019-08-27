Rwanda: President Kagame in France for G7 Summit

press release

President Kagame today has arrived in Biarritz, France where he joins other African and world leaders for this year's G7 Summit. Rwanda joins Australia, Burkina Faso, Chile, Egypt, India, Senegal, and South Africa as the eight non-member states taking part in this year's G7 summit.

President Kagame began his participation with the G7 and Africa partnership meeting this afternoon. The session dived into the key achievements of the G7 and Africa partnership with a special focus on women entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and the fight against corruption.

In its 45th edition, G7, also known as the Group of Seven, is made up of seven countries - which are among the largest industrialized economies of the world. The summit brings together leaders and policymakers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America to build consensus and set trends around challenging global issues.

African countries invited include Rwanda, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson is also in Biarritz.

Rwanda was invited as the former chair of the African Union, Egypt as the current chair of the Union and South Africa as the incoming chair. The three countries form what is called the "Troika" of the African Union. On the other hand, Senegal was invited as the current leader of the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) and Burkina Faso as the chair of G5 Sahel.