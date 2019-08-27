Rwanda: President Kagame in France for G7 Summit

25 August 2019
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

President Kagame today has arrived in Biarritz, France where he joins other African and world leaders for this year's G7 Summit. Rwanda joins Australia, Burkina Faso, Chile, Egypt, India, Senegal, and South Africa as the eight non-member states taking part in this year's G7 summit.

President Kagame began his participation with the G7 and Africa partnership meeting this afternoon. The session dived into the key achievements of the G7 and Africa partnership with a special focus on women entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and the fight against corruption.

In its 45th edition, G7, also known as the Group of Seven, is made up of seven countries - which are among the largest industrialized economies of the world. The summit brings together leaders and policymakers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America to build consensus and set trends around challenging global issues.

African countries invited include Rwanda, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson is also in Biarritz.

Rwanda was invited as the former chair of the African Union, Egypt as the current chair of the Union and South Africa as the incoming chair. The three countries form what is called the "Troika" of the African Union. On the other hand, Senegal was invited as the current leader of the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) and Burkina Faso as the chair of G5 Sahel.

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Rwanda Govt

Most Popular
Rwanda
West Africa
Southern Africa
East Africa
South Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
North Africa
Egypt
Senegal
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.