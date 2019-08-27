Zimbabwe: Victoria Falls Charms U.S. Comedian Steve Harvey, Wife

Victoria Falls.
27 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Popular American comedian and television host, Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie, seem to have been charmed by the mighty Victoria Falls, after the celebrity couple took to social media to appreciate the seventh wonder of the world.

The couple is believed to have sneaked into the country and visited Victoria Falls over the weekend.

Harvey Tweeted a video on @IAMSteveHarvey and captioned Victoria Falls Zimbabwe.

The video appears to have been shot within the Rainforest at the Devil's Cataract with the background of the rainbow and main waterfall.

Yesterday, he wrote on his Facebook page:

"I am going to post inspirational videos this year from my vacation. Last year I didn't post from my vacation, I let a hater affect me. A hater told me to "stop putting your life in our face." I'm really just trying to put some things in your imagination. So I am going to show you some things to inspire and motivate you. I love you all."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

