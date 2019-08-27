Zimbabwe: Donel Mangena Turns 18 - Fans Shower Him With Messages

British-Zimbabwean music teenage star Donnel Mangena, who rose to fame during The Voice UK singing competition has turned 18-years-old, with thousands of his followers across the world showering him with birthday messages.

Mangena, who stays in Southampton, turned 18 on August 25 and took to social media platforms to announce his excitement.

He wrote on his Facebook fan page:

"All praise be to God! They be askin . . . How does it feel to be 18 so I'll show them this," he said before posting an short video in which he was dancing while clad in a brown gown with a white hat and a socks in one leg.

Donel, whose music is under Planet record label, also took to Twitter to express his gratefulness saying:

"It's my birthday. I am so blessed to be 18 finally."

His fans across the globe showered him with birthday wishes and told him of how they loved their music.

Donel raised the Zimbabwean flag high when he performed at Miss World Pageant in Sanya, China last year.

Known for the hit "Bang Like a Drum", Donel was later invited by the Prince Harry to perform at the Queen's 92nd birthday celebrations last year. He recently bagged his first International Award after winning the International Achievement Recognitions Awards (IARA) gong for being the Best Young Male Artiste.