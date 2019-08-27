Tunisia: Mohamed Ben Attia's Dear Son Shortlisted in Oscar 2019 Best Foreign Movie Pre-Selection

26 August 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Mohamed Ben Attia's feature film "Dear Son" (Weldi) will represent Tunisia in the Best Foreign Movie pre-selection in the 92nd edition of the Oscar, the National Film and Moving Image Centre (CNCI) announced on Monday afternoon.

"My Dear Son" was chosen by a committee of cinema professionals, who met on August 26 under the aegis of the CNCI.

The committee is composed of Chiraz Latiri (Executive Director of CNCI), Slim Dargachi (Secretary General of CNCI), Nouri Bouzid (director), Salma Baccar (director), Jilani Saadi (director), Moslah Kraiem (producer) and Khemayes Khayati (critic).

The film "meets all the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Rules of Participation published by the Academy of Oscars," said a statement from the Center.

It was "chosen by the majority of the committee members to represent Tunisia at the Oscar's Best Foreign Movie," said the same source.

As every year, all countries are invited to announce the film representing their cinematography, according to the criteria defined by the Academy of Oscars.

The Pre-selection, usually consisting of 9 films, is traditionally announced in December.

A shortlist of 5 nominated films will be unveiled in January 2020.

The Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020.

