Nigeria: 2019 African Games - Nigeria Wins First Gold in Athletics

26 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Team Nigeria won a gold and a silver medal on Monday in the first day of action in the athletics event at the ongoing 12th African Games in Morocco.

Though it was Dotun Ogundeji that set the ball rolling with a silver medal in the Men's Discus event, Grace Anigbata got the first athletics gold medal for Nigeria; winning the women's Tripple Jump event.

Anigbata won with a leap of 13.75m to add the African Games title to the gold she won at the Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba last year.

Anigbata contested against 13 other jumpers from across Africa which included Esra Owiss of Egypt, Dorothy Kavhumbura of Zimbabwe, Oumde Ajuda Ochan (Ethiopia), South Africa duo of Zinzi Chabangu and Patience Ntshingila as well as Nkouindjin Joelle Sandrine of Cameroon.

Others are Kenya's Mbaika Mulei, Jama Chnaik (Morocco), Otow Akway (Ethiopia), Sangone Kandji of Senegal, Maryam Ellouke (Morocco), Lerato Schele (Lesotho) and Liliane Portiron of Mauritius.

With the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, setting an ambitious 20 gold medals target in Morocco, the federation would hope for more successes in the remaining four days ahead.Grace Anigbata (Photo Credit Making of Champions)

Already, the duo of Raymond Ekevwo and Usheoritse Itsekiri who won their respective semi-final races on Monday will be hoping for medals in Tuesday's 100m men's final.

At the last African Games in Congo, Brazaville, Ogho-Oghene Egwero won a silver medal for Nigeria in the 100m race.

There is also solitary hope for a medal in the women's 100m final where Joy Udo-Gabriel will be contesting alongside the defending champion, Marie Ta Lou.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.