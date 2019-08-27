Nigeria: Armed Men Kidnap Top Hospital Chief, Kill His Police Guards

26 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo and Agency Report

Two police officers were killed on Monday during the kidnap of a hospital chief in Edo State.

The Edo Police Command confirmed the killing of two of its officers attached to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Sylvanus Okogbeni.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened at Ramat Park, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state on Monday while Mr Okogbeni was returning to Benin.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the Edo police spokesman, who confirmed the incident while speaking with NAN, said that the policemen were killed by suspected gunmen who also abducted the CMD, a professor.

NAN reports that two other persons in the convoy, whose identities have yet to be ascertained, were shot dead.

Mr Nwabuzor said that investigations into the incident had commenced.

Emmanuel Igiechi, Chairman, Senior Staff Association of University Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions of Nigeria, ISTH branch, expressed the association's sadness over the security challenges in the area.

Mr Igiechi said that the abduction was an indication that the movements of members of staff of the hospital were being monitored.

"This tells us how serious the security situation has become. We are indeed in a very difficult and dangerous situation.

"Security agencies should strengthen their presence in Irrua and its environs, as abductions and kidnappings have become rampant in this area," he said.

The killing of the officers and the kidnap of the professor adds to the worrying security situation across Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least 14 people were killed and eight others kidnapped in attacks across Nigeria last week. The victims included three police officers and a civilian killed when gunmen attacked the convoy of the Nasarawa State deputy governor.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

