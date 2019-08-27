Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Names New Government After 7-Month Delay

Photo: Le Phare
Former president Joseph Kabila and Félix Antoine Tshisekedi.
26 August 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Most members of the new executive have been drawn from former president Joseph Kabila's Common Front for Congo. DRC will now have a female vice prime minister, minister for foreign affairs and minister for planning.

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced a coalition government on Monday, seven months after President Felix Tshisekedi scored a surprise election victory over veteran ruler Joseph Kabila.

Negotiations in the central African nation had dragged on since Tshisekedi's inauguration in January following DRC's first peaceful transition of power since the mineral-rich nation gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

"The government is finally here," Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga said before the members of the new government were announced by the presidency's spokesman.

The executive will have a female vice prime minister, minister for foreign affairs and minister for planning, Ilunga said.

Ebola outbreak

The mining portfolio went to former regional mines minister Willy Samsoni. The country's former director general of taxes Sele Yalaghuli was named finance minister. Ngoy Mukena, a close Kabila ally, was named defense minister.

Born into politics

Twenty-three members of DRC's power-sharing executive were drawn from Tshisekedi's Direction For Change, and the remaining 42 from former president Joseph Kabila's Common Front for Congo.

Tshisekedi won the December elections -- marred by delays amid an Ebola outbreak and militia violence in many regions -- on a platform to ease poverty and roll back corruption that flourished during his predecessor's reign.

Kabila had been barred by constitutional term limits from standing for another term, leading to DRC's first transfer of power at the ballot box after his two decades in office.

Tshisekedi, nicknamed 'Fatshi', was born into a well-off family in DRC's capital Kinshasa in 1963. His father was the late Congolese opposition politician Etienne Tshisekedi, a popular figure who served as prime minister for three brief terms in the 1990s.

More on This
DR Congo Gets a Coalition Government, Seven Months Later
DR Congo's Kabila the Son, the Father, and Now the Holy Ghost?
Who is Democratic Republic of Congo's New Prime Minister?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Congo-Kinshasa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.