Zimbabwe: Five Killed, 44 Injured in Bus Accident

27 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Rupapa

Five people died on the spot ,while 44 others were seriously injured when a South Africa- registered bus overturned on Saturday night along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.

The accident occurred at the 129km peg at around 10pm and the bus had 60 passengers.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident which he attributed to speeding.

He said the bus driver failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the road and overturned once. The bus landed on its roof.

"Five passengers died on the spot while 44 others were seriously injured," he said.

"The bodies were taken to Neshuro Hospital mortuary while some of the injured were taken to the same hospital for treatment. Others were taken to Masvingo provincial hospital," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police were still investigating circumstances surrounding the accident. He appealed to motorists to always adhere to road rules and regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of life.

"It is unfortunate that we continue to lose precious lives due to road accidents. We continue to urge our drivers to avoid speeding. We reiterate that drivers must be observant and always adhere to road rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of lives," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Early this month seven people were killed, while nine others were seriously injured when a Toyota vehicle veered off the road and overturned at the 10km peg along Lutumba-Chitulipasi Road in Beitbridge.

The vehicle, which was Beitbridge-bound had 16 passengers.

As a result of an increase on road carnage, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) is advocating the enforcement of a statutory instrument which compels heavy and public service vehicles to be fitted with speed limiting devices, as part of measures to ease road carnage. Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Section 64 (b) (2) states that; "No person shall drive on any road a passenger public service vehicle or a heavy vehicle unless a speed monitoring or speed limiting device is fitted to the vehicle."

TSCZ's communication manager Mr Tatenda Chinoda said their mandate included road safety education through training, research and publicity in cooperation with other stakeholders. "The enforcement of the Statutory Instrument means commuter omnibuses, buses and all public service vehicles must have their speed governed," he said.

"Their vehicles must be installed with speed monitors because as long as the speed governor is there, the driver will never be tempted to go beyond the speed limit, technology will force you to obey."

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

