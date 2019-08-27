Nigeria: African Free Trade Pact Presents New Security Threats - IGP

27 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ronald Mutum

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has said the signing of the African Free Trade Agreement could present new sets of security threats in the West African Sub-Region.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja during the opening ceremony of the Nigeria INTERPOL Week said, "much as the INTERPOL framework has been helpful in strengthening partnerships among national law enforcement agencies... the issue of border security and management remains a constant threat."

He said, "In this regard, the signing of the African Free Trade Agreement within the ECOWAS framework could present new sets of security threats in the West African Sub-Region."

"For which we need to step up our collaborative efforts, devise new strategies and build enduring partnerships to contain. It is our expectation that this concern shall form part of our discourse during this 2019 INTERPOL Week," he added.

He also said INTERPOL has been supporting the law enforcement community, in criminal information processing, sharing, global monitoring and the apprehension of criminal elements.

He said the Nigeria INTERPOL maintains Criminal Databases which include the I24/7 Database which is currently being expanded under the Project Gemni with support of the American Government and West African Police Information System (WAPIS) Criminal Data Base being supported by the European Union.

He said the INTERPOL Week is coming at this time when the nation, sub-region, and the international community are faced with complex, transnational and technology-driven security threats.

