Nigeria: Poverty, Insecurity, Explosive Demographic Growth in Nigeria Worrisome - UN

Photo: Pixabay
27 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rakiya A.Muhammad and Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria Edward Kallon, yesterday, described as worrisome what he called explosive demographic growth, multi dimensional poverty, pervasive corruption, increase in equality, impact of climatic change and insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Sokoto State Government and the UN on human and environmental development, he stated: "More worrisome is the country's explosive demographic growth put at an estimated rate of 3.2 percent; while the economy is growing at 2.1 percent."

Governor Aminu Tambuwal pledged increased governmental collaborations with United Nations' agencies on enhancing peoples' lives and environmental developments.

He said the Office of Attorney-General of the Federation and that of Minister of Justice should be seperated for the fight against corruption to succeed in the country.

