Kenya: Total Introduces New Lubricant to Save Boda Boda Riders

Nairobi — Kenya is now the first country in Africa to start using a new lubricant called Hi-Perf-Bajaj which is used by motorcyclists in different parts of the country.

This comes through a partnership between Total Kenya and Bajaj Auto Limited, an Indian global two-wheeler company.

Speaking during the launch of the product, Managing Director Total Kenya Olagoke Aluko said the product will suit the target market, and will also create more partnership opportunities between the two companies.

"We are glad to introduce this product to the Kenyan market," he said, "The partnership offers an enhanced after-sale service by availing a product with superior technical capability demanded in the target segment."

Some of the benefits to be enjoyed by the motorcyclists include longer service intervals and it will supplement the current Total Kenya lubricants.

This will reduce its running costs by close to half as many of boda-boda riders usually consume 12 liters of lubricant per annum per unit.

Total Hi-Perf-Bajaj will be produced locally in Total Kenya's Mombasa plant helping riders reduce their maintenance and operational costs.

The new range of lubricants will be available at Bajaj dealerships and networks and Total service stations countrywide, to suit more than 800,000 motorbikes in Kenya as revealed by the Motorcycle Assemblers Association of Kenya.

The Total Hi-Perf-Bajaj in Kenya is set to be unveiled in 15 other African countries.

It is also developed to safeguard the life of the motorcycle engine, gearbox, clutch to ensure optimum performance.

Due to the requirement for gearbox protection, the new oil contains a phosphorous anti-wear additive to help minimize wear due to metal-to-metal contact.