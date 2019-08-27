Kenya Exports First Oil to the International Market

26 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Mombasa — Kenya has formally started exporting her first oil to the international market in what President Uhuru Kenyatta described as a major milestone in the country's transformation when he flagged off 200,000 barrels from the coastal city of Mombasa.

The maiden export was bought by Chemchina, a Chinese company, at the cost of Sh1.2 billion for export to Malaysia.

President Kenyatta, who flagged off the export from the port of Mombasa said Kenya has now joined the league of oil exporting nations.

"The first export of crude oil by our nation, therefore marks, a special moment in our history as a people and as a country," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Business
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.