Kenya Exports First Oil to the International Market

Mombasa — Kenya has formally started exporting her first oil to the international market in what President Uhuru Kenyatta described as a major milestone in the country's transformation when he flagged off 200,000 barrels from the coastal city of Mombasa.

The maiden export was bought by Chemchina, a Chinese company, at the cost of Sh1.2 billion for export to Malaysia.

President Kenyatta, who flagged off the export from the port of Mombasa said Kenya has now joined the league of oil exporting nations.

"The first export of crude oil by our nation, therefore marks, a special moment in our history as a people and as a country," he said.