Kenyans Urge Govt to Expedite Census as Many Yet to Be Listed

26 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — As census enters the third day, a section of Kenyans on Monday expressed their concerns over the slow pace in which enumerators are carrying out the exercise, with many worried they may be left out.

Those who spoke to Capital News said despite waiting for the enumerators at their respective homes over the weekend, they did not show up.

The counting, which started on Saturday is set to end on Saturday this week, as the Government seeks to gather crucial data which will help in planning for the next 10 years.

"I did not go for a party hoping they will come," Lucy Wangari, a resident of Machakos County said. "But I have to be counted. I want to feel like a Kenyan."

Another said, "it is all about patriotism. I left the lights on so that they can know that I was around, but they did not come. I am still hopeful I will participate in this crucial exercise."

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has, however, assured that all Kenyans will be counted, while urging for patience from those yet to be listed.

"Everyone will be counted, we urge for patience because everyone matters to the government and must be counted," he told a news conference on Monday, when he lifted a directive for bars to close at 5pm.

"We thank businesses for heeding to our call," he said, "they can now open their businesses beyond 5pm."

The order to close bars at 5pm was declared by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

"As a dancer, I wanted to be counted as fast as possible and resume my day to day activities. But Matiangi has really affected our business," a visibly agitated Judy Owour who is a city resident lamented.

