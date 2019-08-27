Kenya: Mariga Among 5 Jubilee Contestants to Run for Kibra MPs Seat

Nairobi — Kenya's football star Macdonald Mariga is among five candidates vying for Kibra MPs seat under the ruling Jubilee Party.

If he sails through the nomination stage, Mariga will face off the Raila Odinga led Orange Democratic Movement candidate.

Other than fighting for the ruling party's nomination slot includes Said Ibrahim, Peter Kinyanjui and Doreen Wasike, the only lady contestant.

This comes barely a few hours after the party's Secretary General Raphael Tuju announced that it will be fielding a candidate in the Kibra by-election slated for November 7.

The move is set to ruffle feathers within ODM and put to test the dalliance the two parties share following the last year's March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

@alexisaboke is the Sports Editor at Capital FM. He has over 10 years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...