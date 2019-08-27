Kenya: Mariga Seeking Jubilee Ticket for Kibra Seat in a Shocking Move

26 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The first Kenyan footballer to play in the UEFA Champions League McDonald Mariga has decided to try his hand on politics.

Mariga is among five Jubilee Party contestants for the Kibra Parliamentary by-election scheduled for November 7 to replace Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.

While Mariga has not made public his political intentions, the ruling party announced on Monday that he was among 5 candidates seeking to run under the party.

His name is listed alongside Morris Peter Kinyanjui, Mukinyingi Walter Trenk, Said Ibrahim and Doreen Nangame Khayanga Wasike.

The names are contained in a letter by the party Secretary General Raphael Tuju to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

If he sails through the nomination stage, Mariga will face off with the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate who will be unveiled after the party nominations.

The decision by Jubilee to field a candidate in Kibra has shocked many coming after previous declarations by Tuju that the party will not contest in areas perceived to be stronghold regions for ODM.

"Following consultations within the party leadership with respect to Kibra constituency, we would like to communicate to our membership that the Jubilee Party will be fielding a candidate in the forthcoming Kibra Constituency by-election," Tuju said in a statement to newsrooms.

Tuju said the decision was arrived at following wide consultation within the rank and file of the party, a verdict that is set to ruffle feathers with ODM and put to test the dalliance the two parties share following the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"Our analysis and consultations confirm that our Jubilee Party is competitive enough in the forthcoming political contest," Tuju said.

It was after the handshake last year that the Jubilee Party in the first mini-poll after the 2017 General Election - Kitui West parliamentary election- declared that it will not field a candidate in the race that saw Wiper Party's Edith Nyenze declared the winner.

Tuju was quoted at the time saying the decision was based "in the spirit of the handshake".

Months later in July last year, the Jubilee Party also announced that it would not be fronting a candidate in the Migori Senatorial mini-poll in a race that saw Senator Ochilo Ayacko win.

This had become a trend where the Raila Odinga-led outfit welcomed warmly with the outfit vowing to reciprocate the same in future by-elections in areas perceived to be Jubilee strongholds.

In the Embakasi South mini-poll, the Jubilee Party also decided to keep off the affair despite a Jubilee candidate - Samwel Malaki who later vied as an independent- being dismissed by the party.

ODM's devotion to the pact was later put to test in April this year in the Wajir West parliamentary election after it opted not to field a candidate albeit circumstantial after its initial candidate Ahmed Kolosh decamped from ODM and subsequently declared winner.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.