Kenya: Mariga Seeking Jubilee Ticket for Kibra Seat in a Shocking Move

Nairobi — The first Kenyan footballer to play in the UEFA Champions League McDonald Mariga has decided to try his hand on politics.

Mariga is among five Jubilee Party contestants for the Kibra Parliamentary by-election scheduled for November 7 to replace Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.

While Mariga has not made public his political intentions, the ruling party announced on Monday that he was among 5 candidates seeking to run under the party.

His name is listed alongside Morris Peter Kinyanjui, Mukinyingi Walter Trenk, Said Ibrahim and Doreen Nangame Khayanga Wasike.

The names are contained in a letter by the party Secretary General Raphael Tuju to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

If he sails through the nomination stage, Mariga will face off with the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate who will be unveiled after the party nominations.

The decision by Jubilee to field a candidate in Kibra has shocked many coming after previous declarations by Tuju that the party will not contest in areas perceived to be stronghold regions for ODM.

"Following consultations within the party leadership with respect to Kibra constituency, we would like to communicate to our membership that the Jubilee Party will be fielding a candidate in the forthcoming Kibra Constituency by-election," Tuju said in a statement to newsrooms.

Tuju said the decision was arrived at following wide consultation within the rank and file of the party, a verdict that is set to ruffle feathers with ODM and put to test the dalliance the two parties share following the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"Our analysis and consultations confirm that our Jubilee Party is competitive enough in the forthcoming political contest," Tuju said.

It was after the handshake last year that the Jubilee Party in the first mini-poll after the 2017 General Election - Kitui West parliamentary election- declared that it will not field a candidate in the race that saw Wiper Party's Edith Nyenze declared the winner.

Tuju was quoted at the time saying the decision was based "in the spirit of the handshake".

Months later in July last year, the Jubilee Party also announced that it would not be fronting a candidate in the Migori Senatorial mini-poll in a race that saw Senator Ochilo Ayacko win.

This had become a trend where the Raila Odinga-led outfit welcomed warmly with the outfit vowing to reciprocate the same in future by-elections in areas perceived to be Jubilee strongholds.

In the Embakasi South mini-poll, the Jubilee Party also decided to keep off the affair despite a Jubilee candidate - Samwel Malaki who later vied as an independent- being dismissed by the party.

ODM's devotion to the pact was later put to test in April this year in the Wajir West parliamentary election after it opted not to field a candidate albeit circumstantial after its initial candidate Ahmed Kolosh decamped from ODM and subsequently declared winner.