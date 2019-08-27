Kenya: Golden Night as Kenya Bags Two Gold in Rabat

26 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — It was a golden night for Kenya at the ongoing Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco as the athletics powerhouse bagged two gold medals in the opening day of track and field events, as Benjamin Kigen and Lilian Kasait reigned supreme on Monday.

Benjamin Kigen opened the day with a gold medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase where he clocked 8:12.39 beating Ethiopian Wale Getnet who came second in 8:14.06 while home boy Soufiane Elbakkali from Morocco was third in 8:19.45.

Favourite, Olympic and World champion Conseslus Kipruto did not finish as he dropped out after the second lap. This comes after he made his first appearance from a season long injury layoff in Paris Diamond League where finished second last.

Another Kenyan Rop Joash Kiplimo also did not finish the race that Kenya always dominate.

-Kasait sprint-

In the second final of the night, Kasait, the 2017 World Cross Country bronze medallist, out muscled Ethiopian Feysa Hawi to take the gold medal after sprinting to cross the finish line in 15:33.63.

The Ethiopian settles for second in a time of 15:33.99 ahead of compatriot Tariku Alemitu who settled for bronze after recording 15:37.15. Another Kenyan in the race Lydia Jeruto Lagat finished sixth in 15:43.56.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
North Africa
Morocco
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.