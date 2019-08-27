Kenya: Two Suspects Arrested With Elephant Tusks Worth Sh1.7 Million

Detectives and officers from Kenya Wildlife Service on Friday arrested two suspects with 17.5 kgs of elephant tusks valued at Sh1.75 million at Maritati in Meru.

The two were arrested after the joint team of KSW and detectives intercepted a vehicle Toyota Probox they were ferrying the tusks in.

SIX PIECES of Elephant Tusks weighing 17.5Kgs with an Estimated Street Value of Kshs. 1.75M were yesterday recovered at #Maritati in Meru after a Toyota Probox they were being ferried in was Intercepted by a Joint Team of @kwskenya & Detectives.Two suspects arrested & in custody. pic.twitter.com/SfL1Tm26KH

-- DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 24, 2019

The two suspects, 40-year-old Richard Mwenda and 39-year-old Ephanuel Mawira, are now helping the police with investigations. During the arrest detectives also recovered a weighing machine.

On August 12, 2019, detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested a suspect from whom they recovered 100kgs of elephant tusks valued at about Sh 10 million in Nyandarua.