Kenya: Revealed - How Kenyatta Mediated Sonko-Kibicho Tiff

26 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta mediated to end the beef between himself and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Sonko spoke on Sunday, during an interview with K24's Punchline political show.

"It's true we used to have issues but I think we sorted (them) out. I think the President called him and called me. We had tea together and shook hands. We are now working together," Sonko revealed.

Before the two closed ranks, Sonko had consistently taken on Kibicho in public, accusing him of fuelling his political woes and exposing him in bad light.

At the same time, Sonko also urged Deputy President William Ruto to mend fences with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"Even the President and Raila had differences and they have since sorted them out. The same should happen between Ruto and Odinga. We are ready to mediate," he said.

The flamboyant politician also pointed out that he was forced to verbally attack women leaders Esther Passaris and Millie Odhiambo via social media because they 'attacked him first'.

