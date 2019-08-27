Kenya: Ken Okoth's Brother Booed Off By Hostile Crowd in Kamukunji

25 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The late Kibra MP Ken Okoth's brother, Imran Okoth, was on Sunday forced to cut short his speech at a political rally at Kamukunji grounds after being heckled by a hostile crowd.

Imran was among the speakers at the rally which had been convened by Orange Democratic Party (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga.

The youth kept shouting "Toka hapo, toka kabisa!" making it impossible for Imran to address the crowd.

He eventually had to leave the podium amidst cheers from the rowdy youth.

Sources revealed that the crowd was venting its anger at Imran after he oversaw the cremation of his late brother.

Okoth, who died on July 26, 2019 at the Nairobi Hospital from colorectal cancer, was cremated on August 3, 2019 at the Kariokor Crematorium amid opposition from some family members, including his mother.

CREMATION SAGA

The cremation saga, it appears, is what has antagonized Imran with the people of Kibra.

Odinga was expected to unveil ODM candidates for the vacant Kibra parliamentary seat at the Kamukunji grounds rally.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already set November 7, 2019 as the date for the by-election.

The electoral body also announced that campaign period for the mini-poll shall commence on September 9 and run until November 4.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
East Africa
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.