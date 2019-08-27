Tanzania/Mozambique: Simba Fan Weeps Uncontrollably After His Team Exits CAF Champions League

The mood at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday resembled a funeral after home team Simba SC were knocked out of the Caf Champions League by Mozambican side UD Songo following a 1-1 draw.

Most affected by the loss was one fan by the name Babu Ali who was filmed weeping uncontrollably after the final whistle of the match.

The video of the distraught fan, who could barely move or speak, has since gone viral on social media.

The disappointing results seemingly took a toll on Ali, draining him all the energy and he had to be carried away from the stadium by friends who had accompanied him to the match.

According to one of his friends, Ali broke down fearing all the mockery he was bound to be subjected to by fans of rival club Yanga, who proceeded to the next round after stopping Botswana's Township Rollers.

"Baada ya kuona Simba katolewa ndio akaanza kulia. Kinachouma ni kama Yanga kupass nasi tunabaki nyumbani," Ali's friend explained.

Another fan had to be carried away by medics on a stretcher after collapsing during the additional injury time minutes.

LATE PENALTY

Simba, who reached the quarter finals of the tournament last season, were eliminated after being held to a 1-1 draw by the visiting Mozambican side.

The visitors were the first to score in the first half after Luis Misquissone found the net in the 14th minute.

The Tanzanian side could not recover and even a late penalty awarded in the 84 minute and converted by Erasto Nyoni to equalize the scores, was too little, too late.

In the quest to find an equalizing goal prior to the penalty, head coach Patrick Aussems was forced to make changes withdrawing Kenyan creative midfielder Francis Kahata for Hassan Dilunga, but still that did not bring the desired results as the visitors sat tight.