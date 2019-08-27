Rwanda's Uwizeye Wins 30th Edition of Tour De Guyane

Rwandan international Jean-Claude Uwizeye scooped the Yellow Jersey in the just-concluded Tour de Guyane held in the French overseas island of Guyane.

Jean Claude Uwizeye:

1. First Rwandan to race Tour de Guyana

2. First Rwandan to win Tour de Guyana

3. First Rwandan to win a race outside Africa

?????? Golden boy ?????? pic.twitter.com/0eXdk2AFzG

-- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) August 25, 2019

The 25-year-old Rwandan - who was riding for French team Sables Vendée - is the 30th winner of the much-coveted race.

"I am happy to win this race against the best riders and this shows that the hard work in put in has paid off. I am very excited for sure, it's been a very long and tough race and I am very much looking forward to more challenges," Uwizeye said

"I want to pay tribute to my teammates for all the support during this tough race," added Uwizeye, referring to his colleagues from the French team Sables Vendée, a team he joined last year.

Overall, Rwamagana-born Uwizeye clocked 28 hours 50 minute and 15 seconds in a distance covering 1,275 from nine stages of Tour de Guyane. Hermann Keller from Great Britain won the final lap in 16 minutes and 39.

Lutin Larry from Guadeloupe finished in second place, 29 seconds behind the overall winner.

Uwizeye had maintained the yellow jersey since the seventh stage when he took it away from Guyanese Patrice Ringuet in Iracoubo.

Despite the considerable achievements by Rwandan cyclists across the African continent, Uwizeye became the first Rwandan to win a major race outside the continent.

Uwizeye started his career in 2010 with the Rwamagana-based Les Amis Sportifs before signing for French side POC Côte de Lumière, which has since changed to Sables Vendée.