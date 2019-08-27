Rwanda: Rayon Sports Eliminated From CAF Champions League

Rayon Sports Football Club has been eliminated from the CAF Champions League after only managing a 0-0 draw against Sudan's Al Hilal on Sunday. The first leg in Kigali had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Any goal would have seen Rayon Sports progress to the CAF Champions league first round on away goal difference.

However, things ended differently for Rwanda's representatives who travelled to Khartoum without Fabrice Mugheni Kakule and Herve Rugwiro who were lost through injuries.

In the first leg played at Kigali Stadium, both sides settled for a one-all draw, when Micheal Sarpong netted for the home side 20 minutes into the game, however, Nazar Hamid Nassir equalised for the visitors six minutes later.

The Blues had to be at their best in the return leg and needed a draw of more than two goals or a win to have a chance of progressing to the next round of the Caf Champions League. Michel Sarpong, Jean Claude Iranzi and Jules Ulimwengu all had chances in Khartoum but failed to find the back of the net.

Rayon Sports' best campaign in Africa's most elite club competition was during the 2018 season when they reached the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.