Rwanda: Cycling - Mugisha Strikes Itt Bronze At All-Africa Games

Monday

Men's ITT

1. Ryan Gibbons (South Africa) 48:50

2. Kent Warwick Main (South Africa) 47:17

3. Moise Mugisha (Rwanda) 48:26

Rwandan rider, Moise Mugisha, has bagged a bronze medal in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) on Monday afternoon at the ongoing All-Africa Games, in Morocco.

ANOTHER MEDAL FOR ?? at All Africa Games in Morocco!

Mugisha Moise claims a bronze medal?in today's Individual Time Trial!

Congratulations Mugisha!

Proud of you pic.twitter.com/6PuA1ADqS8

-- Cycling Rwanda (@cyclingrwanda) August 26, 2019

Mugisha, 21, rode the 47-kilometre race against the clock in 48 minutes and 26 seconds, while his compatriot Joseph Areruya finished seventh with a time of 49:14.

It is the country's third medal in this year's All Africa Games, and the second in cycling following Saturday's third-place fininsh in Team Time Trial.

Olivier Ntagengwa and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu were the first Rwandans to star at the two-week long competitions after also finishing third, in men's beach volleyball.

After Monday's ITT race, Rwanda's four riders at the Morocco games will be back in action on Thursday with the elite men's main road race.