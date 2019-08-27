Rwanda: Cycling - Mugisha Strikes Itt Bronze At All-Africa Games

26 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Monday

Men's ITT

1. Ryan Gibbons (South Africa) 48:50

2. Kent Warwick Main (South Africa) 47:17

3. Moise Mugisha (Rwanda) 48:26

Rwandan rider, Moise Mugisha, has bagged a bronze medal in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) on Monday afternoon at the ongoing All-Africa Games, in Morocco.

ANOTHER MEDAL FOR ?? at All Africa Games in Morocco!

Mugisha Moise claims a bronze medal?in today's Individual Time Trial!

Congratulations Mugisha!

Proud of you pic.twitter.com/6PuA1ADqS8

-- Cycling Rwanda (@cyclingrwanda) August 26, 2019

Mugisha, 21, rode the 47-kilometre race against the clock in 48 minutes and 26 seconds, while his compatriot Joseph Areruya finished seventh with a time of 49:14.

It is the country's third medal in this year's All Africa Games, and the second in cycling following Saturday's third-place fininsh in Team Time Trial.

Olivier Ntagengwa and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu were the first Rwandans to star at the two-week long competitions after also finishing third, in men's beach volleyball.

After Monday's ITT race, Rwanda's four riders at the Morocco games will be back in action on Thursday with the elite men's main road race.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.