South Africa: Plastic Recycling - Turning Waste Into Houses

analysis

As plastic waste spoils the planet one landfill at a time, trying to find new, creative and sustainable ways of dealing with the problem is imperative.

Nature is unable to decompose plastic such as polyethylene, which is often used in shopping bags and single-use plastics (water bottles, the lids of disposable coffee cups, straws, coffee stirrers etc), and dumping it in landfills exacerbates environmental and economic problems.

As surprising as building with plastic sounds, it could be one answer to our planet's plastic crisis.

The Eco-Block is an environmentally-friendly brick made from recycled materials and construction waste. It was invented at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2006.

Eco-Blocks are made of plastic, rubber, and electronic waste products that have been melted into casts resembling building blocks for sustainable construction projects.

The Center for Regenerative Design and Collaboration (CRDC) in Costa Rica can turn any plastic, be it dirty or clean, into sustainable building blocks that can guarantee structures with an infinite lifespan. For this, they use the REAP process (recover, enrich, appreciate, and prosper) by recovering "tragic plastic" (unrecycled plastics from rivers, beaches, roadsides etc) and turning it into "eco bricks".

