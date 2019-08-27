Botswana: Good Performance Due to Parents, Teachers Guidance

26 August 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Barutwa Mogocha

Selebi Phikwe — Phatsimo Junior Secondary School's teachers and parents have been credited with the exceptional 80 per cent pass rate attained in the 2018 Junior Certificate examinations.

Speaking during the school's excellence awards recently, Selebi Phikwe East MP Mr Nonofo Molefhi also Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration said it was through the guidance of both parents and teachers that the results were achieved.

"Last year we were told that Phatsimo attained position 8 out of more than 200 schools on their JC examinations. These are good results and we expect the school to do even better this year," he said.

Furthermore, he said it was imperative to hold prize-giving ceremonies as they instilled a sense of encouragement on pupils who would be writing their examinations to aim even higher.

Mr Molefhi further applauded the school for its extracurricular achievements in sport and arts which he said could open doors for different career paths.

"Steve Harvey is a typical example of such people who are making a living out of their God-given talents. He makes a lot of money from making people laugh," he said.

Ms Legwaila, the school head, said they were committed to providing an atmosphere where pupils were able to learn new things every day.

"I am glad that parents and teachers are leaving no stone unturned in working towards this direction," she said.

However, she said despite the good performance, the school was experiencing challenges such shortage of transport, books and equipment as well as lack of art and home economics labs

"It is only that we do not let problems get the best of us, we always find a way around them," she said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

