South Africa: Western Cape Dams - Careful Water Use Urged As Levels Remain 'Steady'

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The Western Cape's overall dam levels remained "steady", dropping slightly from 65.9% last week to the current 65.7%, but the City of Cape Town's dams went up 0.01% to 81.8%.

However, although the levels are more positive than the pre-two-minute shower days of 2017, cautious water use was urged as the rainy season tapers off.

"The Western Cape is a winter rainfall area and we get the bulk of our rainfall largely in these months to the end of August," said Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell on Monday.

"While we have seen a massive improvement in dam levels around the province over the past few weeks we can never be comfortable enough. We want to urge continued responsible water usage."

The City warned that although its dam levels were positive, the hot, dry, and windy months were coming.

Even though residents, businesses and visitors are still using under 650 million litres per day, this year's rainfall was not as much as hoped for.

Water consumption in the city came in at 568 million litres per day between August 19 and 25.

"Residents should note that fuller dams do not necessarily mean we are out of the woods yet," said Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg.

Here are the latest dam level figures:

Voëlvlei Dam - 87.2% full this week (2018: 67%. Last week: 86% )Berg River Dam - 99.7% full this week (2018: 93.1%. Last week: 100% ).Theewaterskloof Dam - 71.6% full this week (2018: 45.2%. Last week: 71.5% ) Clanwilliam Dam - 98.6% full this week (2018: 99%. Last week: 98.8% )

In the meantime, preparatory work has started on the R3.5bn long-term project to raise the wall of Clanwilliam Dam for agriculture purposes.

The national department of water and sanitation project is expected to be completed in 2023.

The Western Cape legislature was told last week that work was also under way to form a committee to allocate water fairly when the project was completed.

Clearing alien vegetation from water catchment areas is also taking place.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Urban Issues
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.