South Africa: PSL Transfer Window to Close On September 2

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that the transfer window will close at midnight on Monday, September 2 instead of the usual August 31.

This is because the last day of August falls on a weekend and thus it has been moved to the next available working day.

"This is to confirm the domestic transfer window will close on Monday at midnight, September 2," PSL communications manager Lux September confirmed.

"The reason for this is quite simple. The rules in the NSL handbook stipulate that should the last day of August fall on a weekend, then we will have the deadline day on the next available business day, which is a Monday.

"That's basically what is going to happen. We will be here until 12 midnight."

Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

