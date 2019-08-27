Zimbabwe: Residents Encouraged to Acquire Documents

Beitbridge East legislator Cde Albert Nguluvhe has encouraged residents here, especially those in remote areas of the district, to take advantage of Government's Mobile Registration programme to acquire documents.

He said it was sad that a lot of people in the area were still without primary documents like birth certificates and national identification cards.

It is estimated that 30 percent of school-going children in Matabeleland South Province do not have birth certificates.

Cde Nguluvhe made the remarks while addressing people at Chabili (Ward 2) during a constituency feedback meeting which ran concurrently with Zanu PF victory celebrations.

Government, through the Registrar-General's Department, will between Wednesday and Friday this week embark on a mobile registration programme at selected areas in rural Beitbridge. "It is very important for people to acquire primary documents as enshrined in our constitution," said Cde Nguluvhe.

"As a people oriented Government we have noted all your challenges including the issues of accessing births certificates and national identification documents.

"Starting from 28 August the Registrar General will be having a mobile registration programme in our area and I therefore encourage all of you without these documents to utilise this opportunity. Such documents are basic human rights and are critical during voter registration and voting or even during resource allocations, they give a guideline of the state of our population".

He said in some instances the unavailability of birth certificates is affecting the transition of children from primary to secondary level of education. Cde Nguluvhe said a birth certificate is a prerequisite for one to acquire secondary documents including a national ID or passport or any other travel document.

The Parliamentarian said he will continue to engage the Registrar General's department to decentralise services to the communities in line with the Government's devolution concept.

He said it was also important for leaders to give feedback to the electorate after elections and to gather their concerns and views.

"We are also equally concerned with the state of communication and radio and television facilities in our area. This must be addressed without delay.

"However, for us to move forward, as a nation we need to use all the available channels from grassroots to national level in improving people centred services," said Cde Nguluvhe.

The legislator urged Government to speed up the delivery of drought relief for people and livestock.